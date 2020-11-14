Strong winds Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a High Wind Warning for Jefferson and Lewis Counties from 10 AM Sunday until 1 AM Monday. Winds are expected to be coming out of the SE 30 to 40 MPH with wind gust up to 65 MPH.
While St. Lawrence County is not currently under any weather alert, strong winds are still expected. Winds will be coming out of the SE 20 to 30 MPH with wind gust up to 50 MPH expected.
Power outages will be possible during the afternoon hours Sunday as strong winds could blow trees over and knock powerlines down.
Rain showers will transition to snow showers overnight Sunday and into Monday for higher elevations like the Tug Hill and Adirondacks. While no winter weather alerts have been issued as of Saturday night that will likely change Sunday.
