Annual Lewis County Christmas tree auction goes online

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lewis County Historical Society is taking its Christmas spirit and bringing it online.
The annual Christmas tree and wreath auction will be held over Facebook because of COVID-19.
The tree and wreath auction is just one part of the annual Home for the Holidays festival, which usually brings in around $10,000.
The auction includes dozens of trees with all shapes, sizes, colors, and themes.
This year, the fundraiser is more important than ever as COVID-19 has led the Lewis County Historical Society to cancel many of its events.
The organization relies heavily on their events for funding.
“Last year we had over 2,000 people that came through. But because of COVID, here we are, thinking out of the box to try to raise money, because we can’t have our holiday festival, or Black River Valley Concert series. Combined with the total of both of them, we’re going to be $20,000 in the hole," said Carmen Sweet, chairman of the Holiday Festival Committee.
You can bid on a tree by visiting the historical society’s Facebook page at “LCHS Virtual Holiday Auction.”
