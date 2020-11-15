Garage fire at an Ogdensburg nursing home contained

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A fire near the United Helpers Nursing Home in Ogdensburg has been contained.
A call came in around 4:15 PM Sunday for a structure fire on State Highway 68.
Fire officials tell 7 News that the fire was contained to the maintenance garage located behind the United Helpers nursing facility.
We are told no residents were displaced, but some were relocated to the other side of the building.
The fire has been put out and the cause is under investigation.
