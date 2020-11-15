More COVID-19 cases and changes, the last 7 days in the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was another busy week here in the north country with COVID-19 still at the forefront.
In the last 7 days, coronavirus infections continued to spike in the north country and across New York State. To combat the surge, Governor Cuomo put a 10 PM curfew on all bars, restaurants and gyms, leaving bar owners worried about their business.
“We’re all just taking a beating. I don’t know how we’re going to stay afloat. We’re treading water now," said Robert Dalton, owner of the Paddock Club.
St. Lawrence County declared a State of Emergency due to COVID-19.
And a long list of north country schools opted to close their doors.
“We know when we make the decision to go all-remote, we’re immediately putting a great deal of pressure on our families and our community, but we have to look at the health and safety overall," said Massena School Superintendent Patrick Brady.
More exposure notices were released. Some to note:
In Jefferson County, the American Eagle store at Salmon Run Mall.
In Lewis County, Buckingham Hardware, Lloyds of Lowville, McDonald’s, and the Town Talk Diner.
In St. Lawrence County, Meadows Diner, Calvary Baptist Church, St. James Thrift Store, Smuggler’s Cafe, Potsdam Ponderosa, Walmart, Spanky’s and Softails Saloon.
And in Watertown, two workers at long term care facilities tested positive. One at Samaritan Summit Village, and the other at Samaritan Keep Home.
Two residents tested positive at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, and the State of New York has shut down jury and grand jury trials.
