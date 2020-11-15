Possible COVID exposure notices issued in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Public health officials in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties issued new potential COVID-19 exposure notices Sunday.
Anyone who visited the Watertown Starbucks at 1242 Arsenal St. between November 8th and November 13th is asked to monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms through November 27th. Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to stay home and contact their doctor for further guidance.
A sign posted on the door of the Starbucks indicates it’s temporarily closed.
Lewis County health officials warns that if you were at Lloyds of Lowville Monday, November 9th - Friday, November 13th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. you may have been exposed to the coronavirus and asks that you call 315-376-5108.
St. Lawrence County health officials are alerting people to possible exposure at Canton Pizza Hut, located at 5933 US Highway 11. Anyone who was at the restaurant on Saturday, November 7th from noon to 1 p.m. is asked to monitor symptoms for 14 days. It’s also recommended that anyone at the Pizza Hut at that time get tested for COVID-19.
Health officials have also issued a possible exposure notice for the Potsdam Walmart, 7494 US Highway 11.
Monitor symptoms if you were at the Potsdam Walmart on:
11/2: From 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
11/4: From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
11/5: From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
11/6: From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People at the Potsdam Walmart at those times are also encouraged to get a COVID-19 test.
