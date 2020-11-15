Ronald D. “Mayor” Gaines, 79, of Copenhagen

Ron liked to be involved in his community. He was a lifetime member of the Carthage Elks Lodge # 1762. He also was the treasurer of the Copenhagen Fire Department for 17 years. He served as the Mayor of Copenhagen for 10 years and was still known as " the Mayor" by many. He was an original member of the Copenhagen Civic Club that started the medical center in the village. He was also a member of the DAV, American Legion and the Eagles Club. He could always be seen with a pocket full of raffle tickets to support a local organization.