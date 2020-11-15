Ruth Carter, 96, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ruth Carter, 96, of Swan Hollow Road in Alexandria Bay, NY passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020, at home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Ruth was born on March 16, 1924, in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Archibald & Edna (Parker) Garbutt. She attended Watertown High School.
Ruth was primarily a homemaker.
On November 11, 1943, she married the love of her life, Alfred J. Carter, Sr. Mr. Carter died on June 14, 1996.
Ruth adored her family and loved spending time with them, she enjoyed cooking and tending to her flower garden.
Survivors include her beloved cat Chester and her children, Sharon Miller, LaFargeville; Patricia Kerwin, LaFargeville; Sylvia (Bruce) Brown, Evans Mills; Robert Carter, Alex bay; Diane Money, Theresa; David Carter, Alex Bay; Charlene Arnold, LaFargeville; Beverly Carter, LaFargeville, Richard Carter LaFargeville; Edward Carter, Alex Bay; Nancy (Timothy) Tibbles, LaFargeville; Timothy (Pamela) Carter, LaFargeville. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Alfred and several children, Mark Carter, Lawrence Carter, Alfred J. Carter Jr., and many siblings; Edward Garbutt, Kenneth Garbutt, Merton Garbutt, Jack Garbutt, Dorothy French, and Donald Garbutt.
Due to current gathering restrictions and COVID-19 regulations, there will be no calling hours, burial will be held privately by the family.
Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital: ALSAC/ St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.northridgecremationchapel.com
Arrangements are with Northridge Cremation Chapel, located at 31291 Town Line Road in Philadelphia, NY owned and operated by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.