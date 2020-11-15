Ruth M. Delosh, 83, of Massena

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for 83 year old Ruth M. Delosh, a resident of 9077 St. Highway 56, Massena, will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
Mrs. Delosh passed away late Saturday evening at her home surrounded by her family.
A complete obituary will be available when finalized.
The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Ruth M. Delosh.
