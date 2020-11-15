Strong winds and isolated power outages to continue

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Winds have been increasingly strong throughout the day and will continue to be strong throughout the night. Isolated power outages have been seen throughout the day and will continue to be possible into the overnight hours.
Here are the peak wind gust as of 3:30 PM
Watertown- 43 MPH
Lowville- 34 MPH
Harrisburg- 49 MPH
Bellville- 49 MPH
Hammond- 50 MPH
Potsdam- 41 MPH
Cape Vincent- 47 MPH
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Jefferson and Lewis Counties until 1 AM Monday for wind gust up to 65 MPH.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for St Lawrance County until 4 AM Monday for wind gust up to 55 MPH.
