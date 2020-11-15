Sunday Sports: Lisbon boys' soccer looks to finish unbeaten season

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday’s make up game between Lisbon and Morristown in Boys' NAC Soccer marks the official end of the abbreviated 2020 fall sports season in St. Lawrence County.
The Golden Knights hoped to finish off an unbeaten season.
Two minutes in, Jackson LaRock curved a shot just inside the goalpost. Score: 1-0 Lisbon.
Griffin Walker was looking to add to the lead, but Kade Marshall made the stop.
It was Walker making some nice moves and going far corner for the tally. Score: 2-0 Lisbon.
Morristown’s best chance didn’t take when Jarred Young redirects it just wide.
Marshall makes a nice save on a Lucas Gravelin penalty kick.
Miles Gendebien dents the back of the net as Lisbon blanks Morristown 4-0 to finish the season 7-0-1.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.