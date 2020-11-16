Brasher Falls elementary school going to remote learning for two days

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Brasher Falls Central School District superintendent Bob Stewart has announced the elementary school will be shifting to remote learning for the next two days.
In a letter on the district’s website, Stewart says the decision was made after a student tested positive for COVID-19. That student has not been to school in a week, according to the superintendent’s letter. This latest positive case follows another confirmed at the elementary school last week. Officials don’t believe the two cases are related, and say the newly reported infection came from an “outside source.”
Parents of other students in the elementary classroom have been notified, and the students have been taken home.
Middle and high schoolers at Brasher Falls Central will continue in-person learning, along with elementary students that attend BOCES special education programs.
The district is working with St. Lawrence County Public Health on contact tracing.
