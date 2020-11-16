Carroll Douglas LaVigne, 74, of Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carroll Douglas LaVigne, 74 Ogdensburg passed away Thursday, November 12th while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, Gotham St., Watertown.
Carroll was born February 16, 1946 in Ogdensburg, NY son to Robert and Claire King LaVigne.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Michelle Fortin, Casandra Sheriden, 2 grandchildren, Tyler Sheriden, Arriana Boswell, brother, Larry (JoAnne) King, sister, Sandra LaVigne and several nieces and nephews.
It was his wishes to be cremated and not to have any services.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
