10 DPAO employees in quarantine after 4 test positive for coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ten people in the administrative office of the Disabled Persons Action Organization are in quarantine due to COVID-19.
Executive Director Cynthia Fitzpatrick said 4 workers in the office tested positive for the coronavirus, which prompted all employees in the building to go into quarantine.
She said the Watertown building is getting a deep cleaning and the office will reopen on Wednesday.
All DPAO programs are operating as usual and all employees will get their paychecks, Fitzpatrick said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.