Grace Thomas, of Ogdensburg

She was born March 6, 1933 in Portsmouth, Virginia, the daughter of Madeleine and H.A. (Dave) Wright. After graduating from high school, Grace went on to complete her degree in Business Accounting. Met Wilfred Thomas and they were married on August 7. 1953. They moved to Ogdensburg, New York, where she was employed with Diamond International in their accounting department. After Diamond Intl. closed, she went on to work in the meat department at Eddy’s Market.