Grace Thomas, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Grace Thomas passed away peacefully in her sleep November 13, 2020, at Riverledge Health Care.
She was born March 6, 1933 in Portsmouth, Virginia, the daughter of Madeleine and H.A. (Dave) Wright. After graduating from high school, Grace went on to complete her degree in Business Accounting. Met Wilfred Thomas and they were married on August 7. 1953. They moved to Ogdensburg, New York, where she was employed with Diamond International in their accounting department. After Diamond Intl. closed, she went on to work in the meat department at Eddy’s Market.
In addition to Grace’s parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Wilfred, her brother, Walter (Bud) Hayes, her sisters, Mary Thompson and Joan Rosekrans. Surviving her is sister Gloria VanPortfiet, her daughters, Sherry Peterson, Darlene Watson and Lee Ann Morley. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Shawna Jackson, Cody Peterson, Morgan Knab, Elaina Bellow and Mason Morley: her great grandchildren, Gavin Jackson, Waylon Bellow, Reagan Bellow and one to come in December (Morgan’s baby).
There will be a service next year, when it’s safer to do so.
Instead of flowers, you can donate to the Alzheimer Association at act.alz.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.