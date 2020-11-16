Jane Elizabeth (Deshaw) Dixon, 91, formerly of Watertown

SARASOTA, F.L. (WWNY) - Jane Elizabeth (Deshaw) Dixon, 91, passed away with her loving family by her side on November 14, 2020, in Sarasota Florida. She was born July 29,1929 in Deferiet, NY, to the late Percy and Carrie Deshaw, along with twin sister Jean Huntley.
Jane married the love of her life Frank Dixon on April 3,1949, together they owned and operated a successful business, Dixon’s TV for over 50 years in Watertown, NY.
Jane loved her family beyond words and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. One of their favorite things to do was to watch sports together. She was known for her cookies she baked at Christmas time and her children were always guaranteed a knitted handmade sweater or mittens. She enjoyed walking, golf and bowling. Her door was always open for family and friends, her specialty was hosting holidays and family events.
She resided with her daughter Rita in Sarasota, Florida. Prior to Sarasota Jane lived in Watertown NY with daughter Sally.
She is survived by a brother and his wife Larry and Nancy Deshaw, a sister-in-law Mary Deshaw of Canastota, her two sons and five daughters, Don and Barb Dixon of Waycross, Georgia, Connie and Ronnie Timmerman of Wellesley Island, NY, Rita Behm of Sarasota, FL, Frances and Dave Pietroski of Watertown, NY, Judy and Jeff Castle of Sarasota, FL, Frank and Laurie Dixon of Sarasota, FL, and Sally Parker-Newell and Doug Newell of Watertown, NY. Jane is also survived by 16 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.
Jane is preceded in death by husband Frank Dixon, infant sons Jimmy and David, parents Percy and Carrie Deshaw, a brother Carleton Deshaw and twin sister Jean Huntley.
A graveside ceremony will be held in the summer of 2021, date to be determined at the North Watertown Cemetery, NY, with a Celebration of Life to follow. Her favorite words:
Spread LOVE everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving HAPPIER. - Mother Teresa
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarasota Hospice House, 5957 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Fl 34238. https://tidewellhospice.org/home/
