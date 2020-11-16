Lowville school weighs options of shifting to fully remote learning

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lowville Academy and Central School is weighing its options as the county faces a spike in COVID cases.
In an online video update Monday, Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King said the school could either wait and see if numbers improve or switch to a fully remote schedule.
The school set this Wednesday as the deadline to make its decision.
Dunckel-King says the potential timeframe for fully remote learning could be from November 30 to January 11.
“Probably closing proactively is the best solution. The angst that we’re feeling are our most vulnerable children and the situation that they might be facing when they leave these doors,” she said.
According to Dunckel-King, 2 employees are in quarantine, with 1 testing positive for COVID-19 Monday.
She says that employee hasn’t been on campus since last Tuesday.
