Madalene R. Mackey, 88, of Lowville

Madalene was born in Mannsville on October 1, 1932 the daughter of the late William “Donald” and Florence (Gardner) Robbins. She attended Lowville Free Academy. She worked for the former Veneer Works in Lowville and retired from East Road Adult Home. Madalene is predeceased by her three husbands. She was united in marriage to Theldon E. Crouse on August 11, 1951, Robert S. Hulbert on May 30, 1964, and William J. “Stub” Mackey on August 26, 1977.