Madalene R. Mackey, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Madalene R. Mackey, 88, formerly of the Waters Road, died Sunday afternoon, November 15, 2020 at Lewis County Health System. Mrs. Mackey was a resident of the nursing home.
Madalene was born in Mannsville on October 1, 1932 the daughter of the late William “Donald” and Florence (Gardner) Robbins. She attended Lowville Free Academy. She worked for the former Veneer Works in Lowville and retired from East Road Adult Home. Madalene is predeceased by her three husbands. She was united in marriage to Theldon E. Crouse on August 11, 1951, Robert S. Hulbert on May 30, 1964, and William J. “Stub” Mackey on August 26, 1977.
She is survived by her five children, Dennis T. (Cindy) Crouse; Terry M. Crouse; Richard E. (Darlene) Crouse; Candy L. (Loren) Haggerty; and Lori S. (Edward) Darling-Johnson; her step daughter, Karen F. (H. Gary) Brown; her brother, Carl (Shirley) Robbins; her grandchildren, Denise, Laura, Keith, Jami, Teri, Derek, Casey, Melinda, Shauna, Gary, Ryan, Luke, and Dylan, her 18 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Madalene is predeceased by her son-in-law, William E. Darling, Jr., her infant brother, Burton, her sisters, Beatrice Crump, Audrey Ingersoll, and Arlene Pastella, Beverly Minasian, her brothers, Lyle, Clyde, and Keith Robbins.
Madalene enjoyed knitting “socks”, sewing and quilting, loved to dance, the jitter bug, the Polka, and listening to country music. She was a great New England Patriots fan and loved Tom Brady. Her family and grand children were her pride and joy.
Private burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. www.sundquistfh.com
