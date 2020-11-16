CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Matthew D. Heineman, 63, of Clayton passed away Friday evening, November 13, 2020, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay.
Matthew was born in New York City on November 12, 1957, son of Bernard and Ruth Kress Heineman. He was a graduate of the Dalton School, NYC and Williams College in Massachusetts, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
He was an independent film and video producer throughout the world and in NYC. He also was a volunteer policeman for over 20 years in NYC, attaining the highest rank of Captain, and assisted with the rescue and recovery effort during and after the 9/11 terrorist attack.
He is survived by his sister Deborah K. Heineman, NYC; brother Stephen A. Heineman and wife Kathy Lingg, Pacific Palisades, CA; one niece, Emily Knecht and five nephews, Josh, Ben, and Nick Scaglione and Tyler and Scott Heineman; and former wife Katie Phillips Heineman.
A celebration of his life and his love of the 1000 Islands will take place at a date and place to be announced in 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Matthew’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Thousand Islands Land Trust, 135 John St., Clayton, NY 13624.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.