2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in region, 23 people hospitalized

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County reported its first COVID-19 death Monday while St. Lawrence County announced a sixth person died from the virus on Friday. The deaths come as coronavirus cases spike throughout the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health, which hasn’t reported case numbers since last Friday, said 56 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Officials said 37 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend and another 19 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 619.
Officials said 120 cases are active and 12 people are hospitalized.
It was reported Monday that a sixth person died from COVID-19 last Friday.
According to the county, 493 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 102,918 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County
There were 8 new cases to report in Jefferson County Monday. That’s in addition to the 38 new cases confirmed over the weekend.
Five people are hospitalized; 77 people are in mandatory isolation and 644 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 471 positive cases and performed 30,364 tests.
The county says 388 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 9 new cases Monday. That’s on top of the 13 new cases over the weekend.
The county has had a total of 249 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 97 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 6 people are hospitalized and 71 are in isolation. The county’s first COVID-19 death was reported Monday.
Another 390 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 177 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
