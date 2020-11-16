Report: expect order for Afghanistan, Iraq troop drawdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - President Trump is getting ready to order more U.S. troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan, CNN reported Monday afternoon.
The president’s order would reduce the number of troops in each country to 2,500, from 4,500 in Afghanistan now and 3,000 in Iraq now, according to CNN.
The formal order from President Trump could come within the next 48 hours, and would take effect by January 15, only five days before President Trump leaves office.
CNN reported there was a meeting on the withdrawals planned for the White House Monday.
The 10th Mountain Division has frequently sent soldiers to both countries over the last 19 years, and there are troops from the 10th in Afghanistan now.
There are approximately a thousand 10th Mountain Division soldiers in the area now most of them in Afghanistan, a few in Kuwait, according to a Fort Drum official.
Word of the president’s actions follows changes at the Pentagon last week which saw former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper ousted by Trump. Esper has pushed back “on a premature withdrawal from Afghanistan that would be carried out before the required conditions on the ground were met,” CNN reported.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.