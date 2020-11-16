Still windy Monday with rain and snow showers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Winds will continue to be breezy into Monday and slowly die off as we head into the overnight hours Monday.
As winds start to shift and come out of the West we will see rain showers transition to lake effect with snow showers for the tug hill. Snow accumulation of 5 to 12 inches is possible by Tuesday night for the Tug Hill. Some isolated locations on the Tug Hill could see over a foot of snow.
Highs for by Wednesday will struggle to make it to 30º. The good news is the cold doesn’t last long as highs will be back into the lower 50s by Friday.
