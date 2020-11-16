9 Watertown DPW workers under quarantine

Department of Public Works (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | November 16, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 2:45 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city officials say several Department of Public Works employees at the Newell Street garage are under quarantine.

The measure is due to the exposure of a worker who tested positive for COVID-19

City Manager Ken Mix says 6 mechanics, 1 supervisor, and 2 clerical staff members are home under Jefferson County Public Health orders.

If a piece of equipment breaks, the city will have to contract out the work to a local garage or mechanic.

