9 Watertown DPW workers under quarantine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city officials say several Department of Public Works employees at the Newell Street garage are under quarantine.
The measure is due to the exposure of a worker who tested positive for COVID-19
City Manager Ken Mix says 6 mechanics, 1 supervisor, and 2 clerical staff members are home under Jefferson County Public Health orders.
If a piece of equipment breaks, the city will have to contract out the work to a local garage or mechanic.
