Your Turn: feedback on Cuomo’s new rules, Carpinelli not enforcing them & Operation Heat Wave

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As COVID cases rise in New York, Governor Cuomo announced bars, restaurants and gyms must close at 10 p.m. Private parties with more than 10 people are also banned. Most of your feedback is about that:
Because we all know that COVID spreads 2x as much after 9:59 at bars and gyms.
Stephanie Martin
So 10 people gather for a family dinner it’s safe, but 11 people and we are in danger?
Priscilla Albertine
Our governor is trying to save lives. I for one am grateful for what he has done so far.
Kim Welch
When it comes to these new rules, Lewis County’s sheriff has no intention of enforcing them. Mike Carpinelli says this is a state enforcement issue, not one his department intends to deal with:
Good for him. Finally some common sense.
Titus Zehr
Imagine a law enforcement officer choosing which laws or executive orders he’s going to enforce by what he agrees with or disagrees with. He should be removed from his job.
Michelle Badour Tinsley
Local and state officials busted 3 “major drug trafficking rings” that funneled heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine to Jefferson County. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Heat Wave,” led to the indictments of 54 people:
Wonderful job to our law enforcement.
Casey Denicola
With bail reform, these scum will be back on the street shortly.
Bill Hill
