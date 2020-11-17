Alexandria Central switches to remote learning

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students in the Alexandria Central School District will learn remotely for the rest of the week.
According to a Facebook post from Superintendent Chris Clapper, there are no positive cases in the district.
That said, school officials want to be cautious as contact tracing is done by Jefferson County Public Health.
Staff are still expected to go into the school at their normal start time.
You can read the full statement from Facebook below.
