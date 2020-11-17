Alexandria Central switches to remote learning

Alexandria Central switches to remote learning
Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay, NY (Source: wwny)
By 7 News Staff | November 17, 2020 at 10:35 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 10:35 PM

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students in the Alexandria Central School District will learn remotely for the rest of the week.

According to a Facebook post from Superintendent Chris Clapper, there are no positive cases in the district.

That said, school officials want to be cautious as contact tracing is done by Jefferson County Public Health.

Staff are still expected to go into the school at their normal start time.

You can read the full statement from Facebook below.

Good evening, this is Chris Clapper, Superintendent of Alexandria Central School District. As a precautionary measure...

Posted by Alexandria Central School District on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.