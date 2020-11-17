Another step toward Sewall’s Island redevelopment

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s another step in bringing Watertown’s Sewall’s Island back to life.
Watertown city council members voted unanimously Monday night to approve a plan to redevelop the island and Factory Square.
The plan, finalized in October, would bring commercial and residential properties to the area, along with a 35-room hotel and 20 acres of park land.
That said, funding for the project still needs to be secured, and Mayor Jeff Smith says the final product could differ from what’s been drawn up.
“This is a good project, but let’s be mindful, too, that this is an outline," Smith said. "Things can change, may change, we don’t know. A lot of it is contingent on a developer or funds.”
Council members also approved CARES Act money for three local food pantries, along with a Watertown City School District food program.
