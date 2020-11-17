Arts All-Star: Philip Marra III

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Philip Marra III of Watertown took up the piano when he was four years old. He’s classically trained, but he has another love- musical theater.
“I think that musical theater really teaches us all empathy, how to connect with other people,” Marra said.
Marra says he truly fell in love with the piano when he was in sixth or seventh grade, right at the time he realized he could compose and perform his own music.
“When I sit down at the piano, I’m able to put what I’m feeling in my emotions into what I’m playing, and that’s really special,” Marra told 7 News.
Marra performed one of his own compositions for us, a medium-tempo, flowing piano piece. We asked him what the work meant to him.
“I think it’s a feeling of hope and a feeling of a new horizon and a new day coming,” Marra said. “Are my grandparents going to OK if they catch this virus? Or are my friends going to have their rights tomorrow? I think there’s a new day coming, and I think that’s what that piece tells.”
Marra says he’s leaving his future plans open at the moment. He says he’s simply focused on sharing his talents with other people.
