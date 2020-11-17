Make sure you buckle up, NY launches seatbelt enforcement campaign

“Wearing your seat belt isn’t only the law, but it’s the smartest choice you can make to help prevent a needless tragedy,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York has been a national leader on this issue ever since my father helped institute the country’s first seat belt law, and while we’ve made a great deal of progress over the years, we still see instances where they are not being used. There is no debate -- seat belts save lives and we will continue to raise awareness on this undisputable fact to help ensure all those who travel on New York’s roadways do so safely.”