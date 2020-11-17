Make sure you buckle up, NY launches seatbelt enforcement campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Click it, or you could get a ticket.
Governor Cuomo’s office said state and local law enforcement will be using marked and unmarked vehicles, checkpoints, and roving details to look for people who are not wearing their seat belts.
The “Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket” campaign, run by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, will run through November 29.
During last year’s campaign, police issued more than 26,000 tickets for seat belt and child restraint violations.
In August, Governor Cuomo signed new legislation that requires all passengers to wear a seat belt, regardless of where they are seated.
That law went into effect on November 1.
“Wearing your seat belt isn’t only the law, but it’s the smartest choice you can make to help prevent a needless tragedy,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York has been a national leader on this issue ever since my father helped institute the country’s first seat belt law, and while we’ve made a great deal of progress over the years, we still see instances where they are not being used. There is no debate -- seat belts save lives and we will continue to raise awareness on this undisputable fact to help ensure all those who travel on New York’s roadways do so safely.”
