Grain provides a boost as St. Lawrence Seaway makes “slow progress”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a slump in shipping on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway, officials are reporting some areas of improvement, particularly in the shipment of U.S. grains, like wheat, soybeans, and corn.
A press release from the Chamber of Marine Commerce in Ottawa, Canada indicates grain shipments are up 10.7% year-to-year, as product from the Midwest makes its way to the United Kingdom, Israel, and Portugal.
Meanwhile, “project cargo” shipments are up by 71% this season. The transport of wind turbine parts is considered project cargo.
Officials are calling it “slow progress” as the Seaway looks to claw back a 7.9% shipping decline due, in part, to decreased transport of other cargo like iron ore, and dry and liquid bulk.
The Chamber of Marine Commerce is hoping shipping momentum will grow heading into November and December.
