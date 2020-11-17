High risk winter sports postponed until January

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHAA) has announced high risk winter sports will be postponed until January 4, 2021.
High risk sports include basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey, and wrestling.
Low and moderate risk winter sports, including bowling, gymnastics, indoor track & field, skiing, swimming, and diving are still on schedule to begin on November 30.
“The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining to the increase in infection rates,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the Association. We continue to make these types of decisions based upon readily available information and communication with state officials.”
All winter NYSPHAA State Championships remain as scheduled.
