James E. Golden, 83, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - James E. Golden, 83, of County Route 179 passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY due to complications of dementia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont, NY.
James was born on February 13, 1937 in Lowville, NY to the late Clarence and Virginia Yousey Golden.
James is also predeceased by his wife, Ann Carone Golden; a son, Michael Golden; and a brother, Edward “Jack” Golden.
James had children from a previous marriage to Patricia Golden, which ended in divorce.
A private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Utica, NY. There will be a Celebration of Life held in the summer.
Donations in James' memory may be made to Jefferson County Hospice at 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
