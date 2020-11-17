Ogdensburg moves to fire 2 firefighters

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg is looking to fire 2 firefighters for separate incidents.
First, the city wants to terminate firefighter Brian Kirby because of a September incident.
City Manager Stephen Jellie filed a criminal complaint against Kirby after Kirby allegedly shoved Jellie at a council meeting.
In the second case, Jellie said the city is moving for the dismissal of firefighter Jarred Wells.
Wells was in an October 24 motorcycle crash. State police arrested him on a felony count of driving while intoxicated. Troopers also said Wells had a revoked driver’s license and a previous DWI conviction.
Jellie would not confirm if his move to dismiss Wells is connected to the crash. 7 News reached out to Wells, who confirmed the crash is the reason the city wants to fire him.
Wells also said his motorcycle had been stolen. He denies any involvement in the crash and said he will fight the charges in court.
Meanwhile, the firefighters union is saying the moves for dismissal are politically motivated.
“This is just a part of the agenda to hack at our numbers in any way, shape or form that they can. It’s been clear that any avenue to come after our department and our numbers will be pursued by the majority of council and anyone involved in this administration,” said Jason Bouchard, Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799.
Jellie said he could not comment on details of either case because they are personnel issues.
