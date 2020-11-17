Paul A. Bursik, 58, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul A. Bursik, 58, of Percy Chicks Dr., Black River, passed away November 15, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse.
Born on May 12, 1962 in North Tonawanda, NY, son of Matthew and Elizabeth Bursik, he graduated from Cardinal O’Hara High School in 1980.
Following school Paul entered the US Air Force Reserves and a year later went active duty. He returned to the reserves and was deployed to Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Upon returning home he enlisted in the US Army in 1994 and served in Iraqi Freedom in 2001. Paul was honorably discharged and retired in 2009 as Sergeant First Class. He received an Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, South West Asia Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and Driver and Mechanic Badge.
While serving in the Air Force, Paul was stationed at Griffith Air Force Base, Rome, NY. It was there he met Deborah L. Premo and the couple married on October 26, 1985 at St. John’s Lutheran’s Church. Deborah worked many years and retired from the Defense Commissary Agency on Fort Drum.
Upon Paul’s honorable discharge in 2009, he became a civilian government worker on Fort Drum, where he currently held the position of Food Program Manager.
Paul enjoyed fishing, camping, the outdoors, cooking, but most of all he loved spending time with family and his granddaughter.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Deborah L. Bursik and their three sons, Lance Farino and Brandon Bursik, of Black River, Cody Bursik, stationed in Germany; his beautiful granddaughter, Brooklyn Luton; his parents, Matthew and Elizabeth Bursik, of N. Tonawanda, NY; six siblings, Theresa (Peter) Fritz, N. Tonawanda, NY, Peter (Penny) Bursik, Chazy, NY, Paulette (James) Sibbet, TN, Matthew Bursik Jr., of AZ, Michelle(Paul) Randall, of Tonawanda, NY and Cara Bursik-Sherrieb, Alden, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, November 19th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River. Military Honors will be held Thursday 5 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home.
Burial will be held in Rome Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The funeral home will allow only 10 guests in at a time, please wear a mask and practice social distancing inside and outside of the building to keep our community safe.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
