Paul A. Bursik, 58, of Black River

Following school Paul entered the US Air Force Reserves and a year later went active duty. He returned to the reserves and was deployed to Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Upon returning home he enlisted in the US Army in 1994 and served in Iraqi Freedom in 2001. Paul was honorably discharged and retired in 2009 as Sergeant First Class. He received an Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, South West Asia Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and Driver and Mechanic Badge.