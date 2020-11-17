Sports: Coach Boeheim announces he’s tested positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. Boeheim turns 76 on Tuesday and is set to begin his 45th season as the Orange head coach.
Boeheim said in a statement that following the team’s most recent testing, he was informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately began an isolation period at home. He also said he was not experiencing any symptoms at this time.
In addition, the basketball program has paused all team activities as a result of the positive test. Director of Athletics John Wildhack says one other member of the program has tested positive, but did not name that individual.
