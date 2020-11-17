State imposing no further COVID restrictions on North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Our destiny is in our own hands.” Those words came Tuesday from Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray following a meeting with the governor’s office.
Even though the number of COVID-19 cases in the tri-county region have hit record highs, no more restrictions are coming to the North Country from the state.
Gray said the state is sticking with its micro-cluster strategy, which places extra restrictions on schools, businesses and gatherings in areas with higher numbers of COVID cases.
According to Gray, the governor’s office said the North Country region doesn’t have any micro-clusters and there are no plans at this time for more state-wide closures or restrictions.
However, Gray says the public needs to remain vigilant by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoid gatherings.
“Locally, it’s all in our control and it’s in our control from the public standpoint and it’s in our control from the public health standpoint. So our destiny is in our own hands if the public cooperates with us. We’re working hard and we’re going to try to keep everything open and moving forward,” he said.
Gray also said there have been some problems with employees showing up for work when they think they have the cold or flu, but it’s actually COVID.
He said workers and their employers are responsible for making sure workplaces are safe.
