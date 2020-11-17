Supporting local business and helping the NCPPC

WWNY NCPPC a.m. Interview
November 17, 2020

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a chance to score a sweet swag back, while helping local businesses and the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council.

Makenzie Piatt was joined by Allison Roselle of the NCPPC Tuesday morning, and has more on a “December to Remember.”

NCPPR is hosting “Small Business Swag Bag Saturday," on November 28th.

You can purchase your swag bag at ncppc.org/donate.

A swag bag purchase is loaded with gifts from North Country business, and helps support the NCPPC.

