Tri-county region reports 44 new COVID cases, 23 hospitalizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There are now 23 people in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
There were 27 new cases to report in Jefferson County Tuesday.
Seven people are hospitalized; 663 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 498 positive cases.
There are currently 97 active cases in the county.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said 10 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 629.
Officials said 108 cases are active and 11 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 515 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 103,716 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 7 new cases Tuesday.
The county has had a total of 256 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 101 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 5 people are hospitalized and 77 are in isolation.
Another 421 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 178 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
