Wakeup Weather: Cold today, cold tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Have your coat ready, as we’re in for a couple of colder-than-average days.
The North Country’s temperatures will stay in the 30s throughout the day Tuesday.
Tomorrow, temperatures drop and won’t get out of the 20s. Wednesday will be sunny and cold.
Higher elevations and parts of northern Oswego county will see some lake effect snow today, but that snow band is disorganized, meaning it won’t be the intense snow we’re used to seeing during the winter months.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.