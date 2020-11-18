Antwerp family searching for answers after family dogs are found dead

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Antwerp family is grieving after their family dogs were found dead on the side of the road.
The Allison family doesn’t think it was an accident.
“We got our Pointer after we got our son, so they could grow up together,” said owner Bethany Allison. “Then we got our St. Bernard after our daughter was born. They were best friends.”
Bethany Allison and her family moved to Antwerp last year when her husband was assigned to Fort Drum.
The family’s two dogs, Molly and Doc, came with them.
But last weekend, the dogs went missing. On Monday, Allison said someone found them dead.
“They were in a ditch with their collars removed,” Allison said.
Delphi-Hall Road is about ten minutes from Allison’s home. She said somewhere along that road is where her dogs were found.
“I was driving there hoping it wasn’t them. But in the back of my head, I know it was them. I was just devastated when I saw them,” Allison said.
Allison said the dogs had been shot.
State Police are investigating, but more than anything else, Allison said she wants answers.
“Why throw them away like trash? Like they were nothing? I’m left explaining to my three and four-year-old why we can’t bring their dogs back. And honestly, I just want to know what happened.”
Allison said finding the person responsible could take them coming forward themselves.
“I know it’s not likely, because if someone was heartless enough to do this to two dogs, especially two dogs with collars that were obviously missing from their family, they probably have no heart,” Allison said.
Anyone with information about this investigation should call State Police at 315-366-6000.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.