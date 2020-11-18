CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - With heavy hearts the family of Barbara Layo, 80, of Canton, announce her passing. Barbara died early Tuesday morning, November 17th, after battling several health issues.
Barbara was born November 2, 1940, in Massena, daughter of the late George W. and Elizabeth Wood. She graduated from Massena High and married Stanton Layo on June 27 1958. The marriage ended in divorce.
Barbara worked for several years at the Canton Free Library, and was respected by many patrons.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Lori Brown of Ocala Fl, Patricia Layo of Orlando, Fl, grandson Damon Layo-Machowicz currently serving in the US navy in Spain. She is also survived by her sister Brenda Maynard of Bloomington, Indiana.
Barbara is predeceased by her parents and her brother, George Robert Wood, who passed in 2019. A memorial service will be planned for the near future.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaruePitcher.com.
