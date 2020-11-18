Barbara Trombley, 85, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Barbara Trombley, age 85, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:00AM at St. Francis Solanus Church with Rev. Donald J. Manfred officiating. Burial will follow in St. Francis Solanus Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville, NY. Ms. Trombley passed away on Monday evening, November 16, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare in Utica, NY. Barbara is survived by her children, Roy Trombley and his wife, Patricia, of Richmond, TX, Mark Trombley and his wife, Lisa, of Pitcairn, NY, Derek Trombley and his companion, Lisa Puffer, of Chaumont, NY, Susan Trombley of Carthage, NY; a brother, Roger Tilley and his wife, Caroline, Fort Ann, NY, a brother-in-law, Donald Pepper of Chazy, NY; her twelve grandchildren, Michael, Valerie, Dale Jr. “Bubby”, Tennille, Christian, Lee, Danielle, Dana, Shanelle, Derek Jr. “DJ”, Tony and Amanda; twenty-two great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a daughter Deborah Juknevicius and her husband, Anthony; two sisters, Shirley Trombley and Arlene Pepper; a brother, Raymond Tilley and two great grandchildren. Barbara was born on May 23, 1935, in Moirah, NY the daughter of Thomas and Cora (DeLorge) Tilley. She attended local schools and obtained her GED. Barbara was married to Augustus Roy Trombley for thirty-five years, that marriage ended in divorce in 1986. Barbara moved to the Cambridge area and later returned to Harrisville after her retirement from Sheridan Catheter Cooperation in Argyle, NY. Barbara enjoyed bowling, reading, knitting, crocheting and playing Bingo. Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to Hospice of Lewis County, 7785 N State St, Lowville, NY 13367 and to St. Francis Solanus Church, 14355 Maple St, Harrisville, NY 13648. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfunerahomes.com.