COVID-19: region reports 2 new deaths, 35 new cases & 17 hospitalizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 2 more deaths Wednesday from COVID-19. One was in Jefferson County and the other in Lewis County.
In addition, the North Country added 35 new cases of the coronavirus. There are now 17 people in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported its third death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There were 11 new cases to report in the county.
Three people are hospitalized; 101 people are in mandatory isolation and 635 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 509 positive cases and performed 30,793 tests.
The county says 403 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced a second person died from COVID-19.
Officials reported 5 new cases Wednesday.
The county has had a total of 261 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 102 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Wednesday that 5 people are hospitalized and 71 are in isolation.
Another 396 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 188 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said 19 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 648.
Officials said 118 cases are active and 9 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 524 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 103,716 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
