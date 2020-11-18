Cuomo predicts ‘tremendous spike’ in COVID cases after Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo predicts New York state will see “a tremendous spike” in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving.
“This living room spread is the new problem and it will go up after Thanksgiving and you will see orange zones and increased positivity after Thanksgiving. I’ll wager you on it today and you’re going to see more dramatic action,” he said.
During a news conference Wednesday, the governor urged people to “be smart.”
“You know what love is on Thanksgiving? I love you so much and I’m so thankful for you that I’m not going to see you,” he said.
Cuomo said New York has a 2.88 percent statewide rate of coronavirus cases, which is the 4th lowest rate in the nation, behind Vermont, Hawaii and Maine. He credited New Yorkers for doing a “phenomenal job” in keeping the rates low.
However, he said the state is entering a “dangerous phase” and pointed to the worst COVID rates in parts of New York. Western New York has the highest rate at 5.1 percent.
Under Cuomo’s recent executive order, no more than 10 people can gather in private homes. The governor clarified he’s not asking single households with more than 10 people to split up.
Some law enforcement officials around the state have said they won’t enforce the rule because they disagree with it.
“That is frankly frightening to me as an individual. It’s frightening to democracy. It’s arrogant and it violates their constitutional duty,” said Cuomo. “Nobody’s saying knock on doors and count heads...If you see it, stop it...Don’t invade privacy.”
The governor also said he won’t take his $25,000 pay raise and will ask other high-ranking state officials, also expecting to get a raise, to forgo the increase.
