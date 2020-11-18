Fort Drum increases restrictions as COVID cases rise

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rising COVID cases on Fort Drum and in the surrounding communities are bringing more restrictions for soldiers, families and visitors.
Brigadier General Brett Funck, 10th Mountain Division acting senior commander, issued new guidance through a Facebook message.
“Over the past couple of weeks we’ve had a tenfold increase in COVID-19 rates here on Fort Drum and in the surrounding community. From Fort Drum’s perspective, this has come because of community spread and also because of external visitors, so we’ve got to mitigate that,” he said.
General Funck outlined new restrictions:
- soldiers will be required to wear masks in more places
- the post will move around soldiers to work at different times of the day
- more meetings will be virtual
- work groups must be fewer than 25 people
- social gatherings on post must be fewer than 10 people
- visitors coming to Fort Drum must quarantine for 14 days
- any soldier coming back after leave, time away, or a vacation, will be required to quarantine for 14 days
General Funck also told soldiers to stay home if they don’t feel well.
