Lewis County nursing home residents, staff, test positive for COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ten out of the 131 residents at the Lewis County residential health care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lewis County officials discussed the cases during an online meeting on Tuesday.
Lewis County Health System CEO Jerry Cayer said all ten residents live on the same floor, and are in isolation at a constructed COVID unit.
“That layout allows us to essentially create a distinct unit within the larger floor,” Cayer said. “As people are positive we are moving them to that unit.”
Cayer said eight employees from the facility have also tested positive and are in isolation.
So what does that mean for staffing?
“We are at a place now where we will be reassigning certain professionals from their current job. Say, if they work at a clinic for example, we assign them to the nursing home so we can have adequate level of coverage,” Cayer said.
Cayer said there are 4 active cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, and 17 members of the health care system are in quarantine.
Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche said the county’s departments have worked hard through the pandemic to stop the spread.
Piche added that the public needs to play their part.
“The one area I would say we are not doing well in is community behavior,” Piche said. “I guess there is no other way to put it. People just aren’t getting the message and our caseload continues to go up.”
Piche said the county is trying to push out information to the public to try and get more compliance.
He said the county hopes to keep reminding residents to wear a mask, social distance, and avoid gatherings.
