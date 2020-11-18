Lowville Academy and Central School to continue in-person learning

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lowville Academy and Central School has decided to continue with in-person learning despite the spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County.
On Monday, Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King said the school could either wait and see if numbers improve or switch to a fully remote schedule.
In a statement released Wednesday, Dunckel-King said the district will continue to monitor weekly infection rates and will remain open to in-person learning for as long as safely possible.
According to Dunckel-King, the district has experience 6 positive cases of COVID-19 and none of those transmissions occurred in its buildings.
She added having students at school instead of home has not proven to have a negative impact on the community.
Dunckel-King said the district will continue to work with county and regional health agencies as well as other state education officials.
