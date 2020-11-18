Morning interview: plan for COVID this winter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We all have cabin fever after our long year of COVID. And with winter fast approaching, people are making plans to get out - ice fishing and snowmobiling are two popular activities.
My guest on 7 News This Morning Wednesday was Dave White from New York Sea Grant, who sounded a note of caution for people headed outdoors this winter.
Ice anglers, he noted, can’t socially distance inside their shanties.
“We’re sitting right next to other people. There’s no way to socially distance in an ice shanty, so that’s where we have to think about COVID," Dave told me.
So he’s encouraging people to have masks and hand sanitizers at the ready - and that’s also true if you’re a snowmobiler.
The issue with snowmobiling, Dave said, is that people like to stop to warm up, maybe get a drink or a bite to eat. So you should carry a mask and sanitizer with you.
One final note: if you watch the video, you’ll see Dave is wearing what he calls a “float suit.” Basically, it’s a life jacket, something he recommends for ice fishermen for obvious reasons and also for snowmobilers, in case they end up in the water.
