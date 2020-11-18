Robert George Griswold, 73, of Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Services for 73 year old Robert George Griswold, a resident of the Essex Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Elizabethtown, NY and formerly of Norwood, will be held at a later date. Robert passed away on Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020 at the Essex Center after a brief stay. Robert is survived by his wife of 15 years, Avril F. Griswold, Norwood, N.Y.; a brother, James Griswold, Rensselear Falls, N.Y. and Laramie, Wyoming; and sisters, Rhonda Griswold, Cindy Narcisco; Homer, Alaska and Sylvia Narcisco of Corning, N.Y. Bob was pre-deceased by his father Robert Griswold of Ogdensburg, New York, mother Beatrice Narcisco, Orlando, Florida and step mother Ruth Griswold also of Ogdensburg.