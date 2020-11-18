Samaritan Morning Check Up: lung cancer screening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The problem with lung cancer is, when it starts there usually aren’t a lot of symptoms.
So it’s easy to miss until the disease is advanced, and options for treating it are limited.
But there’s a way to deal with lung cancer early: get screened. My guest on Samaritan Morning Check-Up Wednesday was Dr. Vivian Keenan, who explained what Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown has to offer when it comes to early lung cancer screening.
“Frequently lung cancer doesn’t have any symptoms or very, sort-of, non-specific symptoms until it becomes quite advanced and has spread," Dr. Keenan told me.
So early screening, as you’d expect, improves the survival rate of lung cancer patients, people who maybe had a cough or shortness of breath or unexplained weight loss.
To help, earlier this year the government approved - and Samaritan acquired - a Monarch Robotic Navigational Bronchoscopy system. Basically, it’s a device which lets doctors look in your lungs “with better accuracy,” Dr. Keenan explained.
Learn more about Samaritan’s early lung cancer screening program here, and watch my conversation with Dr. Keenan by clicking on the picture above this post.
