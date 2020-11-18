Seaway Career & Technical Education Center moves to remote learning due to COVID case

TOWN OF POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center in St. Lawrence County has shifted remote learning through the Thanksgiving break.
According to a post on the center’s Facebook page, officials were notified Wednesday that a Seaway Tech staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
As a precautionary measure, the center is moving to remote instruction for the next 4 school days, with a return to in-person instruction following the Thanksgiving break.
Officials said contact tracing is underway and some school staff and students may be put under mandatory quarantine as a result.
If you have concerns and would like to seek COVID-19 testing proactively, there are testing sites available throughout the county.
St. Lawrence Health System (Canton, Potsdam, Gouverneur, Massena): 315-261-6240
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
