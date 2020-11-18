Seaway Career & Technical Education Center moves to remote learning due to COVID case

Seaway Career & Technical Education Center moves to remote learning due to COVID case
School illness (Source: MGN)
By 7 News Staff | November 18, 2020 at 1:25 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 1:29 PM

TOWN OF POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Seaway Career & Technical Education Center in St. Lawrence County has shifted remote learning through the Thanksgiving break.

According to a post on the center’s Facebook page, officials were notified Wednesday that a Seaway Tech staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, the center is moving to remote instruction for the next 4 school days, with a return to in-person instruction following the Thanksgiving break.

Officials said contact tracing is underway and some school staff and students may be put under mandatory quarantine as a result.

If you have concerns and would like to seek COVID-19 testing proactively, there are testing sites available throughout the county.

St. Lawrence Health System (Canton, Potsdam, Gouverneur, Massena): 315-261-6240

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.