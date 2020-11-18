‘Significant presence’ of COVID-19 found in Watertown’s wastewater

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Traces of COVID-19 have been detected in all of the wastewater sources in the city of Watertown.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service said samples of the wastewater are tested weekly and results show “a significant presence of virus.”
The city’s wastewater treatment facility serves approximately 55,000 people.
Officials said the results from specimens taken Monday are in line with the spike in cases currently happening in the county and are a prediction of increased cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks.
“It is critically important that everyone follow and practice prevention guidance, including masking when in public; distancing (while masked) from individuals in public, at school, and in the workplace; and disinfecting, including handwashing, and sanitizing commonly touched areas including door knobs/handles, faucets, light switches, etc.,” said public health officials in a news release.
Officials also warned people with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.
“Do not go to work. Do not attend school. Avoid all public areas. If you need to be tested for COVID-19, call your provider first to arrange for testing that ensures you can receive a test without exposing other people,” they said.
